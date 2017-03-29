Letter: Americans can wonder: ‘What if?

Wouldn’t it be lovely to see U.S. Reps. Mark Sanford and Jim Clyburn sit down together to propose a bill that would actually lower health care costs and insurance premiums. and at the same time put more Americans under health insurance coverage?
These past few weeks, it was obvious that the Republicans were more concerned about reducing taxes to the top 1 percent, defunding Planned Parenthood, and destroying Medicaid than they were about health care for all Americans.
What if U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer called Sen. Mitch McConnell and said something like, “Let’s work together because I am willing to forget about the fact that we could not even have a hearing on Judge Merrick Garland — let’s have a vote on Judge Neil Gorsuch, then find common ground on things like tax reform and infrastructure, lowering taxes for all and building roads for all”?
What if the Republicans forgot about which bathrooms transgenders used? How about U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Pat Toomey writing a bill to improve gun control? What if we had a president who stopped tweeting and came forth with his tax returns for the past 10 years? Wouldn’t it be lovely?
Dick Briggs
Fripp Island
Comments