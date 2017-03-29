Letter: Nation needs a third party

As the Trump administration devolves from ridiculous to tragic, we should recognize how we got here. Two corrupt political parties gave us two unacceptable candidates. The nation felt it was forced to select one.
How did we let these two parties gain a monopoly over the process? There are so many better candidates out there. Surely there is a better way for us to choose.
A third party is one obvious suggestion. Or an intelligent electorate demanding better than we got this time.
Rory Ferguson
Hilton Head Island
