Letter: Justice Kennedy’s ruling misguided

0:43 Wrecked boats on Factory Creek removed Pause

0:42 Remains of WWII pilot receive honorable welcome

0:49 Geismar - All things rail

2:17 What's the difference between civilian court and military court? This Beaufort lawyer answers

1:46 Residents comment on Beaufort 'mystery company'

1:14 5 months after Hurricane Matthew, Harbour Town Yacht Basin has 'come along way'

1:27 Dancing With Our Stars in Beaufort

2:00 How will Hunting Island be rebuilt?

1:44 First look: Lady's Island Wal-Mart, Beaufort KFC and other businesses opening soon