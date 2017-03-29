Letter: Graham should also look at gun changes

In the confirmation hearings for Judge Neil Gorsuch, Sen. Lindsey Graham spoke eloquently about protecting the unborn child from the pain of an abortion after 20 weeks’ gestation. He stated that the viability of an unborn child changes over time, even in the short period since Roe v. Wade was decided. The implication is that the parameters for the procedure need review and changing.
I ask that Graham please employ the same thinking regarding changes in guns since the Second Amendment was written.
I ask that he please consider the pain the children in the Sandy Hook school endured in 2012 because a mentally disturbed young man had access to a gun of such power he was able to slaughter 26 innocents in less than five minutes … such power the Founders could never have envisioned.
If it would be possible for Graham to do so, surely he would admit, at the very least, that the decision to lift the ban on gun accessibility for people diagnosed with severe mental conditions (as well as severely disturbed veterans whose suicide rates are shocking) needs serious review and changing, too.
I thank him for his consideration.
Lynda DeLuryea
Hilton Head Island
