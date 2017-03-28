Letter: Voters already said enough is enough

In response to a letter titled “When will US say enough is enough?” referring to the Trump presidency:
In November, the American people said loud and clear “enough is enough,” voting for Trump for president, not the continuation of Obama’s policies.
They were tired of Obama apologizing for our country, stating that we weren’t an exceptional country. They were tired of a commander in chief leading from behind.
They were tired of the Democrats ramming through a 2,700-page healthcare package with Rep. Nancy Pelosi saying “we have to pass it to see what’s in it.” Obama said 21 times that you can keep your plan, doctor and your premiums will go down by $2,500, and it was not true.
They were tired of the scandals of “Fast and Furious,” IRS, Benghazi, etc. They were tired of Obama’s disastrous policies in the Middle East. They were tired of Obama closing down coal, gas and oil production, resulting in mass unemployment, and his policies that would make electric bills skyrocket.
They were tired of losing jobs overseas and the slowest economic recovery ever. They were tired of Obama’s open border policies.
They were tired of Hillary getting away with lying to Congress and the American people regarding transmitting top secret documents on her server, which she maintained in her basement, and her foundation receiving millions from Middle Eastern countries.
We should be thankful Trump was elected. At the rate he’s going, he will accomplish more in six months than Obama did in eight years.
Lee Sgroi
Bluffton
