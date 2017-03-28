Letter: Looks like sheriff overstaffed

Apparently, Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner’s department is overstaffed.
The fact that he has five officers he thinks can be reassigned so easily to a task force for immigration enforcement is an indication that he has too much staff. Is this an example of the excess and waste of government resources that we hear so much about?
What have these officers been doing on our dime? If their services have not been needed, why are they on the force?
Even though Tanner has stated that these reassignments would not result in additional pay for them, will the remaining officers be required to work overtime to make up for the absence of the five reassigned officers? That would be a sneaky way to increase costs to the taxpayers.
Patricia Bellock
Hilton Head Island
