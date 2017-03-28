Letter: An observation at the town hall

I attended U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford’s recent town hall meeting and I couldn’t help but notice that 90 percent of attendees were older white people who live in this state’s most affluent county. Those people are most likely on Medicare and citizens who can do without social services.
So why would they worry about the repeal of Affordable Care Act, deportation, or loss of social services? The answer is that as a whole Democrats are a very compassionate group who feel that it is incumbent upon them to protect those less fortunate than themselves. And then we have the Republicans.
Andrew W. Pracht
Hilton Head Island
