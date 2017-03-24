Letter: Find better way to kill weeds

Enjoying our walks around Hilton Head Island and appreciating the beautiful landscaping, I was curious to know how the weeds were kept from growing up through the beds of pine needle mulch scattered around trees, shrubs and walkways.
As a gardener, I know how even a good layer of mulch doesn’t really discourage weed growth after a while.
Alas, and not to my surprise, I saw a man the other day along a bike path that I regularly walk on with my dog, spraying a substance from a plastic container hanging from his back all over the pine needle beds. I stopped and asked what it was and his response was Roundup.
Needless to say, this particular landscaping company didn’t seem concerned that their employee wasn’t wearing a mask as he sprayed this dangerous toxin. But equally as troubling was the reality that people, children and pets walk on these areas and are subject to the effects of this pesticide
It is suggested on the Roundup website that you wait a few hours for it to dry before allowing your pets, etc., on it. I asked this gentleman if they put up signs indicating pesticides have been sprayed and he said no.
My immediate vision was this guy driving off in his truck and two minutes later someone walking their dog all over the recently sprayed surface. In a recent study, heavy use of Roundup was linked to health dangers, including Parkinson’s, infertility and cancers. Google Roundup and see for yourself.
I can only imagine what it might be doing to the myriad dogs that walk on these beds and to the employees who are regularly spraying this product without protective masks, not to mention the rest of the human population. Perhaps there is a better, safer method in keeping these beds weed-free.
Annoel Krider
Hilton Head Island
Comments