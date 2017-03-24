Letter: Fix the people, not lights and trees

Over the past few weeks, I have been reading stories of accidents occurring because of trees, and now, lighting, or the lack thereof. Nowhere have I read about the carelessness of people being a significant cause for these accidents.
Trees do not move. Cars move! I have been driving for more than 50 years and I have never seen a tree jump onto the road in front of a moving car. And now, many acres of trees are going to be destroyed because of careless people who refuse to follow traffic laws.
As far as lighting is concerned, if people are so careless or more interested in being glued to a cell phone rather than to look out for their own safety, then, sorry to say, that’s their problem. Why must everyone suffer with a “lit up” Hilton Head Island because of the carelessness of others?
It’s the carelessness of not obeying traffic laws and the carelessness of not looking where one is going that seems to be the culprit here — not trees and lights. Many people live on the island for the peacefulness and overall atmosphere that it provides. If someone doesn’t like the island the way it is, then, the obvious answer is, move. To conclude, it all boils down to the people.
Carlo G. Arinoldo
Hilton Head Island
