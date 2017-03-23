Letter: Story’s topic too sensitive

Shame on your newspaper. Please give us one good reason that you felt the need to disclose national security information regarding hauling lethal cargo. This puts us all at risk and makes no sense.
Perhaps a slow news day (really?) that you needed to fill the entire first page of “The Long Read” on Saturday, March 18, with highly sensitive information. Well ... everyone else is doing it, why not?
Long gone are the days of professional journalism and common sense.
Lori Daymon Cook
Hilton Head Island
