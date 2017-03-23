Letter: Tell them to leave Medicare alone

We are facing the eventual dismantling of Medicare.
Congressional leaders are starting with Americans over the age of 60. These Americans will have to pay more for health insurance, low-income families will lose their insurance, and many disabled people, hepatitis patients and opioid addicts would no long receive treatments that they now have.
If President Trump truly believed that Medicare would not be touched, why would he appoint Tom Price as Secretary of Health and Human Services? Price won an award from Doctors for Patient Freedom that is named for an opponent of the creation of Medicare. He is also an active member of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, which strongly opposes Medicare and offers training to doctors on how to opt out of the program.
I believe it is not far-fetched to conclude that between Price and House Speaker Paul Ryan, we could soon see Medicare being voucherized. Then see if the vouchers will cover the premiums of seniors trying to afford health insurance.
Do not be deceived. Be vigilant and tell your federal legislators to leave Medicare alone and negotiate drug prices covered under Medicare Part D.
Paul Russo
Bluffton
Comments