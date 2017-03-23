Letter: DOT’s tree plan right for I-95

I could not agree more with the DOT’s solution to the issues on Interstate 95’s “Coffin Corridor.” Studies have been conducted, the numbers are in, and losing some trees in order to save lives seems a no-brainer.
As they’ve done in other areas as far north as N.J., plant wildflowers in the median. It is low-cost, low-maintenance, and way more death defying. (And speaking of wildflowers and low-maintenance beauty, perhaps it should be a consideration for the “beautification plan” for the U.S. 278 median in Bluffton.)
Cindy Ross Scoppe’s excellent column in the March 7 paper ties in to the topic at hand. Be it bad road conditions, potholes or line-of-sight issues, it comes down to the fact drivers continue speeding, texting, talking on phones, fidgeting with their car screens — all of which take the drivers’ eyes off the road. Enforcement of all bad-driving habits needs to be enhanced, big time. Until the treacherous driving habits are dealt with, more deaths will occur.
But until that miracle happens, removal of trees on a known hazardous stretch of highway will reduce the carnage.
Barbara Costa
Bluffton
Comments