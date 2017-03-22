Letter: Why not carriers for peace?

Instead of $54 billion more for defense as proposed by our president, how about $54 billion for peace?
The U.S. Navy operates 10 ships classified as aircraft carriers. Converting one of these as a carrier for peace could earn us good will from nations, but more importantly take human services to people wherever they are needed. Emergency, urgent, and ongoing opportunities would enable us to provide medical treatment, food, and clothing.
President Dwight Eisenhower in a UN speech Dec. 8, 1953, challenged the world on the peaceful uses of atomic energy. At a time when we are called to be more nationalistic in our outlook, might we be more inclusive in sharing resources with other people of the world?
Being proactive for peace requires creative thinking about how we can turn love into action. We must be willing to give and sacrifice for peace as we have been asked to do for defense.
People of all ages, all walks of life, and regardless of political or religious persuasion, could contribute to “carriers for peace.” Government, civic and church groups, and individuals might combine their resources for taking knowledge, goods, and services to wherever they are needed.
Teilhard de Chardin, a scientist and Jesuit priest in early life, made this observation: Someday, after mastering the winds, the waves, the tides and gravity, we shall harness for God the energies of love, and then for a second time in the history of the world, man will have discovered fire.
Mel Witmer
Hilton Head Island
