Letter: Where is oversight of sheriff?

In the recent public discussion of whether the Beaufort County sheriff should reintroduce implementation of a Homeland Security Act 287(g) immigration task force, I have seen no reference to the role of our County Council in this decision.
The law provides that Homeland Security may enter into such agreements with “a state or political subdivision of a state,” not with public officials such as the sheriff. Should we assume that County Council has entered into such an agreement? Or has it mandated Sheriff P.J. Tanner to do so? Or has it given the sheriff carte blanche to do what he pleases? Or has the sheriff simply usurped the authority to do so?
I would think such a detail might warrant some mention or, possibly, even some investigation.
Paul A. Becker
Sun City Hilton Head
Comments