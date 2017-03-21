Letter: Feeling low? Get outside

Dear neighbors, when I was growing up, we went outside to the yard to entertain ourselves and sometimes to solve the world’s problems. Now there is not just one type of smartphone and computer, but many. When folks think they need exercise, they join a gym for big bucks.
One gets to see beautiful trees, and witness Mother Nature in her glory on a weekly basis, if one decides to walk more and do some yard yoga. Today, I had my coffee outside. Everything tastes better outside on my patio. If there is something heavy on my heart, yard yoga seems to make it better also.
So what is yard yoga? Take your garden tools out and start making your yard beautiful. Trimming, cutting the grass, dream a little and the sunshine will give you rosy cheeks. You will get a lot of stretching in and a good workout. (Especially bending down picking up all that debris.)
Start today. If you do not have your own yard, volunteer to help someone who does. You will feel amazing. Much better than any gym and such a better view.
Maureen Glynn Wilson
Bluffton
