Letter: Liberals defy common sense

OK, I get it. You Democrats love Barack Obama and everything he stands for. Conversely, you hate Donald Trump, his programs and his supporters.
Just so I understand your positions, you think Obamacare is working just fine. You don’t care that you couldn’t keep your plan, your doctor, and never saw that $2,500-per-year savings for your family.
You believe everyone on the planet deserves to be an American citizen, whether or not they followed our immigration rules to get here. You hate the concept of building a wall on our southern border and immediately deporting criminal illegal aliens.
You don’t care if our jobs migrate out of our country so long as you can buy cheap products made overseas.
You think our law enforcement personnel are the enemy, while the criminals they arrest are really just victims of police brutality and racial profiling.
You think that demanding people work instead of accepting public assistance is just another example of profiling and prejudice.
Finally, you feel that “radical Islam” doesn’t exist, and that our country is completely safe and protected from the threat of terrorist attacks from within or without.
Did I get all that right?
If so, when you respond to this letter, please explain to me how and why you have come to the above conclusions. On the face of it, they seem to be completely contradictory to common sense.
One last question: Are you surprised that Republicans are finally deciding to speak out?
Al Francis
Bluffton
