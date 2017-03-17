Letter: Sheriff has earned public respect

I have read a few articles and seen the news about the gathering in front of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and I say “back off.”
Sheriff P.J. Tanner has done more for this community in the past several years than anyone else in key positions.
We Vietnam veterans know what disrespect is, as we went through it, and that’s what protesters are showing to our law enforcement.
I was in four different places of business recently and was thanked for my service to our country. Did that make feel proud? You’re darn right it did.
This respect needs to go to all first-responders. When you see one of them, thank them for their service to our community because they are fighting a different war and one day you just might need one of them.
To all those complaining, where was your name on the ballot for sheriff? You could not handle the job. Please show respect and ask questions, but do not criticize; or best, say nothing at all.
Robert E. Williams
Beaufort
