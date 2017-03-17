Letter: Illegal immigrants need to be deported

Looking at a recent front page of your paper with people carrying signs saying “Fight Crime NOT Immigrants,” I had a question.
Do these people not know illegal immigrants are criminals?
They are breaking the federal law.
They need to pay for their crime, not be rewarded with health care and schooling on my tax dollar. They get benefits that many times American citizens cannot get.
They need to be deported to where they came from at their homeland government’s expense, not America’s.
John D. Roberts
Ridgeland
