Letter: Tanner, Trump doing right thing

There is something I don’t understand. People are protesting around the country. In Bluffton and Beaufort they protest against Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner. They are protesting deportation of immigrants.
Don’t they understand it is illegal criminal immigrants we want to deport?
If, during the roundup, some non-criminal illegals are caught, so be it. They are here against the law and do not pay income taxes. How can you be against that? It does not matter if you are a good driver, you must have a driver’s license.
Also, why is the word “undocumented” used instead of the easier word to understand: “illegal”?
Some people are concerned that if they get sent back, who will take care of their children? I know what I would do. As any good parent, I would take them with me, do what I have to do to come back legally, and meanwhile raise my children to be good citizens wherever they live.
If you don’t like where you live, change it, as early Americans did in 1776. I back the sheriff and the president 100 percent.
Dan Kashuba
Hilton Head Island
