Letter: Lady’s Island problem dodged

Who really sponsored the Lady’s Island Coalition traffic meeting on Feb. 23?
This was the same consultant that the city of Beaufort used for the Boundary Street project. We saw pictures, we answered some questions about likes and dislikes concerning scenery. We answered questions about how old we are. We heard that wider streets will not move traffic any better. We heard that with a grid, traffic could move better. Where would you put a grid on Lady’s Island?
The most important thing, which was not discussed, is the fact there are only three lanes to and from Lady’s Island and the islands beyond. Already there is a big problem moving traffic and the big growth is not yet here. We either need a new bridge to and from downtown Beaufort or a new connection northward, adding two more lanes to handle traffic on and off the islands.
Where are the city planners? Look at the new Waffle House and car wash on Sams Point Road. Cars will have to cross three lanes of traffic to get in and out from Sams Point Road when traveling north. This access is only about 100 yards from what is already the busiest intersection on Lady’s Island, and the planners approved this? Just give in to the developers and get that business license tax. Who cares about Lady’s Island traffic?
We heard a lot of smoke and mirrors from the city’s consultant, but not about the safety of residents of Lady’s Island and beyond.
Alan Westcob
Lady’s Island
