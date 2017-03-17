Letter: When will US say ‘enough is enough’?

When is enough enough?
Is it enough to have a traitorous con-man representing us as our president?
Is it enough for that man’s chief adviser to be known to be a white supremacist and hatemonger?
Is it enough to have completely unqualified, position-buying, de-constructors appointed, nay, approved, as government department heads?
Is it enough to have a segregationist, anti-human-rights racist occupying the position of chief law enforcement officer of the land?
And is it enough to have a Congress in control of a political party that represents the special interests of the land rather than the people?
Is it enough to have groups of people barred from entering our country because of their religious beliefs?
Is it enough to have an entire sex of humanity denigrated, demeaned, abused?
Is it enough to deny the people of the country healthcare because they are not rich enough to afford the congressional price tag of it?
Is it enough to have one’s freedom of speech curtailed? One’s right to assemble and protest denied? One’s right to breathable air removed and replaced by the manufacturers’ rights to profit?
Is it enough to have possible high crimes by highly placed people go un-investigated because of political party loyalty and expediency?
Is it enough to have facts and truths discarded, ignored and replaced by lies and misrepresentations?
When is enough enough?
When is enough enough?
Bernie Ragsdale
Lady’s Island
