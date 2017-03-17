Letter: Prepare locally for sea-level rise

An interesting dichotomy was offered up to readers of the March 4 paper.
On page 3A, we have “Beaufort optimistic about plan for military.” In the article, support was expressed for the president’s proposed $54 billion increase in defense spending with proponents citing the importance of area military bases in our economy. What was not addressed was where the money would come from.
On page 6A, we have “White House considers slashing climate budget.” I submit that within the details listed, there are actions that should give pause to those so quick to jump on the $54 billion bandwagon.
I would think the chairman of the Military Enhancement Committee, liberally quoted in the first article, is aware the Department of the Navy is engaged in planning for the possible closure of coastal installations, to include Parris Island Recruit Depot, due to its acceptance of science projecting continued sea-level rise.
I suggest that those engaged in long-range economic planning for Beaufort County do so with the potential closure of Parris Island as part of the equation. I also suggest the county and municipal councils pass resolutions directing members of the South Carolina congressional delegation to oppose de-funding EPA- and NOAA-sponsored research focused on threatened coastal resources.
One piece of good news is U.S. Reps. Bill Posey, R-Fla., Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., Frank LoBiondo, R-N.J., and Rick Larsen, D-Wash., have founded and will serve as co-chairs of the Congressional Estuary Caucus in the 115th Congress. Ours must join.
Bob Bender
Port Royal
