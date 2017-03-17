Thank you: Bargain Box

Bluffton Self Help is honored to be one of several local charities to receive grant funding from the Bargain Box of Hilton Head.
This award will fund our emergency financial assistance program which supports seniors on fixed incomes, disabled community members and working families when faced with an unexpected hardship. We are grateful to receive this gift that helps our neighbors remain safely in the homes and without the interruption of utility services.
The Bargain Box was started in 1965 by three women from First Presbyterian Church of Hilton Head Island as a local store to help working families. Within five years, the Bargain Box accumulated enough revenue to start giving back and supporting local charities. As of today over $13 million have been awarded to approved local non-profit agencies that applied for Bargain Box grants! This entire operation is led by four staff members and approximately 300 volunteers ... and they are doing an amazing job of helping their community! We are so proud to be a recipient of Bargain Box funding! Thank you for your service to the lowcountry! It’s so much more than a thrift store!
Gwen Chambers
Volunteer & Workshop Coordinator
Bluffton Self Help
