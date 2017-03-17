Thank you: Telecommuncation Pioneers

On Saturday, March 4, at the Sonesta Resort in Shipyard Plantation, Dr. Vera Bailey, executive director of Pregnancy Center & Clinic of the Low Country (PCCLC) was totally flabbergasted by an unexpected show of kindness from groups of men and women representing a network of volunteers from all areas of telecommunications under the umbrella of PIONEERS. Participants include AT&T, Canadian, Legacy West, New Outlook, and New Vision.
Through some miscommunication at the PCCLC office, it was understood that these wonderful people had chosen us as the local nonprofit for whom to host a Baby Shower.
I expected to walk away with a carload or two of items. Instead, I was overwhelmed when told that the 16 tables laden with gifts were ours! After recovering from a near cardiac arrest, I called Hal Weiland, director of St. Francis Thrift Store, to come to my rescue with a large truck.
The participants had flown/driven in from all over the country, and Canada, for their annual convention. Unable to travel with most of their gifts, local businesses were blessed to have them purchase numerous items, ranging from diapers to car seats.
It was a win-win for everyone. PCCLC will be sharing this bounty with other organizations in the community who have a similar mission. Thank you, PIONEERS, for your great generosity. You will be mightily blessed!
Dr. Vera Bailey
Pregnancy Center & Clinic of the Low Country
