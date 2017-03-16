Letter: A call for cyclists and motorists to take more responsibility

When we moved to the South from the Northeast, we soon discovered that there were few sidewalks and even fewer street lights. That was probably not a problem “back in the day,” but it is a serious problem now with the influx of people and the diminishing sense of individual responsibility. And “responsibility” is the prime reason of these sad statistics.
I have noticed that no one (or hardly anyone) walks facing traffic anymore. Does anyone make it a point to wear light-colored or reflective clothing when walking along the streets after dark? Do parents or teachers teach these fundamental safety habits anymore? If taught, does anyone listen? Are drivers more attentive and respectful of the traffic laws? Ergo: responsibility.
The cyclists are another matter. No one disputes their right to ride on the streets. But, armed with that right, does it automatically make them immune to irresponsible drivers who don’t stop at traffic lights or stop signs and drive along texting, distracted and, many times, totally oblivious? Lack of responsibility goes both ways with cyclists. How does an eight-ounce helmet and a 10-pound bicycle match up against a 4,000-pound pickup truck?
It’s all about responsibility and its sibling: “common sense.” Both are taught and practiced less and less on our streets and roads as well as in our society as a whole. And those two very important commodities in a safe and well-functioning society, once lost, are darn difficult to retrieve.
Howard Pritz
Bluffton
