Letter: Hilton Head road design could improve bike safety

As a visitor to Hilton Head Island, I appreciate your articles regarding the risks of cycling, and walking. The more attention brought to this issue, the more likely that it will be more “front-of-mind” when we are using the roads.
This is the fourth year we have visited, and probably the worst we have experienced for aggressive driving by both motorists and cyclists. There are some simple road design factors that can improve safety considerably:
Improved visibility. Sight lines at intersections and driveways don’t always allow either motorists or cyclists to see traffic approaching. The sight lines are frequently blocked by shrubs and signs.
Intersections. Personally, I have had close calls at several intersections, notably Folly Field and U.S. 278. The problem: the driver is looking the wrong way along U.S. 278 for a gap to make his or her right turn, not thinking about cyclists and pedestrians crossing. I see that a large yellow sign has now been placed warning drivers of the danger. Unfortunately, the sign is not completely effective.
Personally, I try to look the motorist in the eye before proceeding but, with darkened windshields and reflective sun, that is not always effective either. In many of these situations, a more effective solution would be to prohibit right turns on red lights — and enforce that prohibition.
Crossing major roads. Roads such as U.S. 278 need more places for pedestrians and cyclists to cross safely. There are long stretches of this road where there are no places to cross safely.
To motorists, please don’t judge us all by a few cyclists who disobey the law — they are the minority, believe it or not. If you are concerned about how much that cyclist is slowing you down, just think how much your life would change if you actually were to hit that cyclist.
To cyclists, let’s be “ambassadors for cycling” and cyclists everywhere by showing others the respect we expect from them.
John G. Patte
Whitby, Canada
