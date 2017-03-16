Letter: Right of way laws are dangerous

I live in Maine and spend significant time on Hilton Head Island. I truly enjoy riding a bike here.
What is clearly a dangerous situation is that, in Maine, bike riders and pedestrians have the right of way. That is well signed and understood. Drivers are responsible ... period.
Here, cars have the right of way.
Luckily, as we drove today, we witnessed a very careful driver who did stop for a bike rider crossing the street from a bike trail. Since most bikes are rented by visitors, a simple handout from rental companies explaining the law could be a very valuable safety tool.
Glenn Michaels
Brunswick, Maine
Comments