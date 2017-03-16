Letter: States feeling financial squeeze

As we look closely at under-funded pension funds in more than 90 percent of the states, governors and state legislatures are not going to solve that problem as it would mean a tax increase.
Now come our Republicans in Congress. They are planning to give Medicaid block grants to the states to do what they couldn’t do, but only at 70 percent of what they had been receiving from the feds in the past.
Poor governors won’t have solved pensions, and must find a way to have a “death squad” in place to bury the thousands who will lose Medicaid. Perhaps that’s the projected savings.
It’s going to be hard to blame this on Obama.
Ed Hassett
Sun City Hilton Head
