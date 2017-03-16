Letter: Get to root of Russia issue

Help us understand what is going on in Washington
We have for the past five months heard from our intelligence services that Russia has been actively working to infiltrate the politics of this country. Yet there has been no congressional or independent investigation. We have seen newly confirmed officials step down or recuse themselves because of Russian involvement. Yet neither the Congress nor the Attorney General or the president think it advisable to investigate.
Now our president, with no substantiation from any intelligence agency, wants an investigation of the allegations that the former president had his phones tapped. Both on the surface seem to be reason to have investigations.
But when you scratch the surface, you find that the first has real substance and the second has none, except that it takes the spotlight away from the Russia concern. Why? That is the real question.
We twiddle our thumbs while Russia moves to gain ground and influence around the world ... influence that is counterproductive to our nation’s good and standing with our allies and our enemies alike.
When does Congress get its act together? When does the businessman in the White House gets his act together? When does America get its act together?
In history, we see great civilizations and nations decline. Let us not let history repeat itself to the detriment of the United States of America. I do not want to sound like doom-and-gloom but I need someone to help us understand what is going on in Washington.
Susan Hansz
Okatie
