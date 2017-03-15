Letter: Doctors’ orders from General Assembly

As a board certified orthopaedic surgeon with almost 20 years in practice in South Carolina, in order to renew my license as a practicing physician in South Carolina in 2017 the South Carolina General Assembly now requires me to complete a continuing medical education course on prescribing narcotic pain medication.
This course work will educate me on such topics as:
▪ The scope of the current opioid overdose epidemic.
▪ Physical dependence on opioid addiction.
▪ Risk factors for overdose and addiction.
After the General Assembly legalizes medical marijuana in our state, I look forward to further mandates from my legislators to educate me on the risks of marijuana addiction and treatment.
Dr. Joseph P. Tobin
Hilton Head Island
Comments