March 15, 2017 11:00 AM

Letter: Doctors’ orders from General Assembly

As a board certified orthopaedic surgeon with almost 20 years in practice in South Carolina, in order to renew my license as a practicing physician in South Carolina in 2017 the South Carolina General Assembly now requires me to complete a continuing medical education course on prescribing narcotic pain medication.

This course work will educate me on such topics as:

▪  The scope of the current opioid overdose epidemic.

▪  Physical dependence on opioid addiction.

▪  Risk factors for overdose and addiction.

After the General Assembly legalizes medical marijuana in our state, I look forward to further mandates from my legislators to educate me on the risks of marijuana addiction and treatment.

Dr. Joseph P. Tobin

Hilton Head Island

