Letter: Let’s make a deal

Mayor David Bennett and proponents of a new arts venue for Hilton Head Island may have a willing partner in Tom Pritzger, whose ownership group is buying Hargray Communications. He may be more than willing to help fund a new arts center.
Pritzger is a well-known philanthropist and supporter of the arts and he one of the richest men in the country.
So, let’s invite him to the RBC Heritage, welcome him to Hilton Head, and give him a funding idea that could result in a big splash for the island … not to mention the new ownership of Hargray. You never know, unless you ask.
Dave Humphrey
Hilton Head Island
