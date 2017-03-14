Letter: Follow the money in health care changes

I always enjoy your newspaper when visiting my in-laws in Bluffton and the March 10 editorial (“Evaluating a GOP fix to teetering Obamacare,” offered some worthwhile observations.
But it omitted an important fact central to any repeal/replace discussion: the GOP plan abolishes the Affordable Care Act taxes on couples’ income above $250,000 per year, with no alternative source of revenue mentioned.
A cynic might suggest that the Republicans’ seven years of animated refusal to work on Obamacare was just a sideshow and this rushed-out, disjointed plan nothing more than an elaborate way to get that money into GOP campaign coffers.
Tim Facto
Des Moines, Iowa
