Letter: The old ‘Mad Dog’ means business

David Lauderdale’s excellent piece on Whale Branch Early College High School’s treatment by the Beaufort County Board of Education was spot on. The board evidently retains some residue of what Pat Conroy exposed in “The Water Is Wide.”
It was only recently that the kids in the northern part of the county were given some respite from arduous and unnecessarily time-consuming school bus scheduling. Unfairness still exists, however, in the board’s obstinate attitude toward equality in school facilities.
I am heartened that board member Earl Campbell has acquired an ally in the person of (the Rev.) Sgt. Maj. James E. Moore. Jim Moore has made a strong commitment to right the ongoing wrong and he means what he says.
Years ago, as a senior drill instructor in a recruit training battalion at Parris Island, he was well known for his professional, hard-nosed approach in the proper manner of training Marine recruits. Those DI’s who stepped out of line soon felt his wrath.
A good friend who Jim worked for at the time, and who later became the commanding general of Parris Island, once told me that Jim’s nick name was “Mad Dog.” This was when Gen. James Mattis was just a pup. Watch out, school board!
Carter Swenson
Beaufort
