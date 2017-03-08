Letter: Lots of questions, but what about answers?

Wouldn’t it be great if Congress would make whatever they finally come up with to change the Affordable Care Act the official health care plan for themselves?
Why not? If it’s good enough for their constituents wouldn’t it be good for them and their families, too?
We, the taxpayers , are paying and I think many of us would be in favor of this plan. If the idea is to save money, let’s save money on health care plans for Congress, too.
And while we’re at it, let’s stop the practice of Congressmen saving their own money by sleeping in the offices we the taxpayers are paying for. We didn’t elect squatters, did we?
And how come, some of our state and federal legislators are in favor of allowing people to carry guns in schools, restaurants and other public places, but guns are not allowed in the Statehouse or in Congress?
Another thought: why should elected legislators be able to decide what their district looks like? Isn’t that sort of like cheating?
And for S.C. state legislators: what exactly does the guarantee of a “minimally adequate education” for each child mean? How could anyone seriously even write those words?
Lots of questions. Answers?
Barbara Temple
Beaufort
Comments