Letter: Trump should bring country together

Good grief and little anchovies, Uncle Dud! Now Unca Donald (Trump) is miffed because the courts oppose his ill-conceived deportation order as unconstitutional (and a rather thinly veiled Muslimaphobia). The courts do that, Unca Donald, to keep the president from overstepping his powers, just like the Constitution provides.
“Politics!” he tweets, apparently trying to run the country through his Twitter account. Well, of course it’s politics! What did he expect? It was politics a year ago when Republicans blocked the Democratic nominee to the Supreme Court so that if a Republican won the election he could choose a Republican judge, which he has now done.
The press, he says, is his “enemy.” A free press is the backbone of a democracy. Is this how he upholds the Constitution?
Rather than issuing deportation orders, rather than building walls, rather than debasing the press and demeaning those he dislikes, he should tell us that the only thing we have to fear is the fear the terrorists want us to feel. If we unite against that we will win.
Let the trivialities go, Unca Donald. Bring the country together, as you promised, and start acting presidential. As soon as you do that, as soon as you show respect for others, I’ll show respect for you.
Uncle Dud frowns dubiously and says, “Electing Mr. Trump to the White House is like trying to fix a balky car by tossing a hand grenade under the hood.”
Ed Rainey
Hilton Head Island
