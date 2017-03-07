Letter: They’ll never stop the Trump train

The national media’s uncontested siege against Republican administrations has come to an abrupt end.
While President Donald Trump moves ahead with the restoration of America by making the hard choices previously ignored or kicked down the road for years, he is expeditiously obliterating President Barack Obama’s “legacy” by dismantling the myriad decrees that undermined our traditional values, national pride and the institutions that produced America’s greatness.
Progressives and their media teammates, terrified of Trump’s success, launch daily, frenzied attacks against him using all the vicious methods in their playbook. They do so now with the certainty of being challenged and debunked by an administration that will not remain silent. Press conferences are no longer a shooting gallery against this president. The return fire is immediate and the press is furious. Trump is in charge.
The Republicans historically allowed Democrats to define who they were and for what they stood through lies, vilifications and fearmongering. They very successfully branded the Republicans as racists when historical fact confirms the exact opposite.
Democrats vociferously opposed all Republican-sponsored civil rights legislation from Abraham Lincoln through the 1960’s. Nonexistent Republican wars on women, the LGBT community and immigrants, to name a few, are carefully contrived fabrications by the left.
But this past election revealed people are tired of the “fake news” wars and demand progress on President Trump’s solutions. The national media will never cease their attacks because their purpose is ideological. But they will also never stop the Trump train.
Don Maresca
Bluffton
