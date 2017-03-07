Letter: Election’s over; quit hating

I have a message for all the Trump haters out there — you lost! It is time for you to stop whining.
In conjunction with a complicit media, your ongoing attempts to delegitimize President Donald Trump’s election are more harmful to the citizens of the United States than any foreign attack. It is an attack from within. Be ashamed of yourselves.
President Barack Obama was a failure. He spent more time dividing the country then uniting it. Obama’s policy to embrace “globalism” with the foreign political elites, corporate giants and international bankers did immense harm to our country and was rejected by the American people. No other president (with the help of Hillary Clinton) did more to create the refugee crisis and the war and destruction we see globally today. Look at the damage he did in his last weeks in office. What legacy?
The Founders developed the Electoral College system so states with large populations such as New York and now California could not dictate the outcome of every national election. They were so smart. Thank the Lord. The people elected President Trump over a pathological liar, cheat and potential jailbird.
Suggest impeachment? Once timing is right and Hillary Clinton is finally put in jail, we will be grateful and relieved that we did not have to endure her impeachment if she had won the presidency. You lost! Unite the country and let’s “make America great again.”
Rick Sweet
Bluffton
