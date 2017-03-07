Letter: Sheriff wrong on immigration

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner requested re-activation of the “287 G” program of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Beaufort County, transferring five — yes, five — of our current deputies to round up, apprehend and detain alleged non-legal residents or alleged non-citizens.
It appears that there is not enough regular police work in Beaufort County since five deputies have been so easily offered up for “enhanced” enforcement. It seems that the budget for personnel, vehicles, and other equipment must be examined with far greater scrutiny by taxpayers and their representatives if five deputies can so easily be spared.
In addition, has Tanner even looked at the negative impact this program will have on our community?
This plan will lead to less focus on the regular needs of law enforcement, and damage the relationship between police and the community on which they depend. People will be much more afraid to come forward with information.
This program has been shown to lead to widespread racial/ethnic profiling. The program is cruel, breaking up lives of individuals and families, along with their education and employment. These are people who care for our grounds, work in our restaurants and hotels, care for our children, run businesses, and work in so many occupations upon which the economy of Hilton Head Island is deeply dependent. They are needed and appreciated.
I am extremely disappointed in the sheriff and such distorted priorities as he sets himself up to play judge and jury.
Mary Sullivan
Hilton Head Island
Comments