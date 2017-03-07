Letter: Make Bluffton roads safer

For the three years that I have been in the Bluffton community as a student, I have noticed an alarming amount of car accidents in this area.
The prime example would be U.S. 278, or Fording Island Road, right in front of my campus at the University of South Carolina Beaufort. On average, I would say that there are at least five car accidents per month on this road, in similar places.
In all honesty, I equate this to the fact that there isn’t the slightest sign of a traffic light for at least 1.3 miles. The intersection in front of the university is always extremely busy and highly congested with the through traffic, but also those attempting to cross from New River Parkway to University Boulevard. With limited visibility at night due to the lack of any type of street light, I don’t see why there aren’t working traffic lights in front of that intersection as well. The traffic light would keep it so that the negligent drivers would not feel the need to rush out at the slightest sign of a lapse in traffic.
Many people consider Bluffton a safe place to live and raise their families. If this mindset is to continue, then that safety needs to be applied to the individuals who are on the road as well.
Mahogany Hickman
Bluffton
Comments