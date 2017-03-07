Letter: SC roads need help now

I had the chance to visit Hilton Head Island not to long ago and was quite impressed with the excellent roads I encountered in Beaufort County. Very nice. What wasn’t so nice was the journey to Hilton Head on our state highway system.
I didn’t take the interstates. I took the back roads down from the Upstate. Horrible roads were encountered all along on the trip down and back. Our state highway system needs serious repairs and improvements.
It’s a shame they have deteriorated so badly, with potholes, rough pavement, ruts, and standing water on the roads. It’s hard to see pavement markings after dark, among other things encountered.
Should we raise the gas tax? From what I’ve seen, yes. With the current highway funding, things will just get worse while our state continues to grow in population and traffic. The time to act is now.
Bill Meyer
Moore
