Letter: Better hurry to see ‘quaint’

You people up North have to get down here real quick. This is not the cute, quaint place you saw when you came down here years ago.
You said there was no action. Well, we got lots of action now. Man, we’ve got three Wal-Marts within 20 to 25 miles. That’s right, three.
And you like traffic? Man, we got jams every day.
And you know what? They are getting ready to close another golf course and put in all sorts of stores. Maybe they might squeeze in another Wal-Mart. I can’t promise, but you never know.
Jim Grover
Hilton Head Island
