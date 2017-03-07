Letter: Hilton Head drastically changing

Considering how our beloved Hilton Head Island is becoming more and more about commercialism, we don’t have to look too far to see this transformation before our eyes.
Money allocated for “study” purposes, knowing full well in advance that building an arts center and campus will be passed, for the purpose of “enticing and enhancing” Hilton Head Island? Really now? It’s cronyism at its finest, folks.
As for Sam’s Club moving off the island, it’s a blessing. Now we can move forward to entice Costco, which is much more desirable to the majority who live and vacation here. Use this space wisely.
It’s just going to look lovely driving onto the island to see a massive PetSmart. Have we really become so lazy that we can’t drive to Bluffton for PetSmart? If only Wegmans would come this far South, because this is the kind of store we should be focusing to add to our island, which would encourage more such companies to invest here.
That is why voting is important. Wake up, residents. The landscape of Hilton Head is drastically changing and it’s not because of Hurricane Matthew. Do we want to continue to be included as one of the top 10 islands to vacation? Stop the commercialism and demand quality.
Cutting down trees on Interstate 95 is really disheartening. Oops, forgot how trees just jump out onto a highway and injure drivers. The most luxurious, scenic drives are surrounded by trees or water, not obliterated wasteland.
Cynthia Cornelssen
Hilton Head Island
Comments