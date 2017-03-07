Letter: Honesty wins the day

Early last Saturday morning, my husband enthusiastically started out on his first bike ride of our vacation. He had placed his billfold in the pocket of his warmup jacket. Not too far out, he realized that the wallet had fallen out. Frantically, he retraced his route but to no avail.
After returning to our rented townhouse, we shared our misfortune with neighbors out for a walk. They spread the word to other residents relaxing on the grounds.
It came to be that one of these strangers had observed a jogger stopping to pick up a wallet and trying to find the owner. Eventually he turned it in at the Sea Pines Fitness Center. Security was contacted, and my husband got his billfold back. We are grateful to all of the honest, concerned and anonymous citizens who came to our aid.
Mary Lou Reisch
Madison, Wis.
Comments