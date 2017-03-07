Letter: Get used to public exercising 1st Amendment rights

As an American citizen who attended Rep. Mark Sanford’s town hall and exercised my First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly, I found the remarks of the Republicans quoted in your article to be at odds with reality.
The crowd was very respectful and the questions asked insightful. As compared to Donald Trump rallies where he led shouts of “lock her up” and anyone not toeing the Trump line was physically endangered, this town hall was a kindergarten.
Republicans installed in the highest office in America a man who has disrespected women, Muslims, Jews, Mexicans, all sorts of people of color, Gold Star families ... the list goes on. Ignoring this laundry list of disrespect and criticizing real Americans for exercising First Amendment rights is disingenuous at best.
They end with the popular vote-loser-Trump meme that we can’t get over the election loss. Nothing could be further from the truth.
What you saw at the town hall was the way American democracy looks. Both Sanford and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham summoned the courage to face their constituents and do the job they were elected to do. While I don’t always agree with some of their views, I applaud them and have far more respect for them than the cowardly Republicans who last week dodged their constituents.
This won’t end anytime soon. Get used to it.
John MacLaurin
Hilton Head Island
Comments