Thank you: Crazy Crab

On behalf of the board of directors of Meals-on-Wheels Bluffton-Hilton Head, I want to thank Courtney Kenneweg for providing us with space at the Crazy Crab for three months as we transitioned from the Hilton Head Hospital to our new facility.
That generosity allowed us to have a location where our drivers could pick up meals for delivery to our clients in the Hilton Head, Bluffton and Pritchardville areas Monday through Friday. The Crazy Crab staff was very accommodating and made us feel welcome during our stay.
As Jan. 16, our drivers began picking up meals at the new Meals-on-Wheels facility at 75 Capital Drive on Hilton Head.
I have asked our board members and drivers to show our appreciation for your hospitality by dining at the Crazy Crab.
Again, thank you for your generosity.
Dan Porter
Chairman
Meals-on-Wheels
