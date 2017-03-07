Thank you: Hargray Caring Coins Fund

Bluffton Self Help gratefully acknowledges a generous grant from Hargray Caring Coins Fund within the Community Foundation of the Lowcounrty.
This gift will directly impact the lives of our neighbors in need of short-term financial assistance for an emergency payment toward housing or utility expenses after the event of a family crisis or hardship.
Without continued support from organizations, foundations and funds such as Hargray Caring Coins Fund, Bluffton residents and their children might face housing eviction or the interruption of utility services. This funding helps ensure that families can remain in their homes and in safe conditions while regaining their stability.
Bluffton Self Help appreciates continued support from Hargray Caring Coins Fund which is composed of Hargray Communications customers who voluntarily round up their monthly bills. The extra coins left over are added and dispersed among local non-profit organizations.
Thank you to Hargray Caring Coins and the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry for managing these funds.
Thank you to Hargray customers who choose the option of rounding up their bills so that charitable organizations can help the community thrive.
Julie Jones
Assistant Director
Bluffton Self Help
Comments