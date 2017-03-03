Letter: College students are being misled by the left

Why, as a result of the election, do many of today’s college students suddenly have a feeling of being “exposed” and fear for their very lives?
Is it because their esteemed professors have taught them to be fearful of Republicans and anything conservative, a branding as the very enemies of humanity?
Are they taught in so many words and lessons that conservatism, or national patriotism for that matter, is as fascist as Germany’s Hitler, an ideological force that will round them up and exterminate them?
If President Donald Trump does well in his first term to start turning our country in a direction beneficial to all, could this spell the beginning of the end for the effectiveness of the charade of lies told to these college students?
I’m hoping they realize that they have been told lies about the opinions and ideals of many of their fellow Americans, just as the media and pollsters were wrong about who was sure to win the election.
A Hillary Clinton presidency would have perpetuated the left’s agenda of divisiveness and victimhood, and more of the lawlessness and chaos that former President Barack Obama started so well eight years ago.
Thank God we escaped that nightmare. We can only hope our college youth will wake up from their long deception soon.
Steve Dickler
Hilton Head Island
