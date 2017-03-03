Letter: Trump worse than imagined

Neither I nor the majority of the American populace voted for Donald Trump for president. I didn’t believe that he would live up to his promises, i.e. “drain the swamp,” etc. However, a system developed by our nation’s forefathers placed him in office, quite legally.
In a prior letter, I suggested that presidential candidates undergo a psychological exam prior to being included in the race for office. Well, less than a month in office illustrates whether that suggestion had any substance.
Questions not being answered, and flat out lies, are totally within the realm of reality to Trump. And his inability to maintain a conversation on subject more than proves the point.
So, now what? Even prominent members of the Republican Party don’t know what to make of it, or how to respond to queries. We’re in deep trouble, folks, and in the midst of a broader, deeper and more horrendous swamp than anyone could have imagined.
Never mind his insistence that he doesn’t even know a Russian, or that no one on his election team colluded in any way with Russian agents in his election efforts. Never mind that he claims the media knows only how to lie to the American people. And never mind that his own pre-inauguration supporters now have an unsatisfactory opinion of his performance.
Where do we go from here? Can we afford to sit by and wait to find out? I think not. Fortunately, our forefathers allowed for such a situation as well.
Len Cyrlin
Bluffton
