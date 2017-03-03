Letter: Gas tax hike is not the solution

0:38 At Heritage Media Day, staff says local media is honest ... at least concerning accuracy Pause

0:51 Dream golfers at 49th Heritage: Who would yours be?

0:31 Hardware store to be shiny and new

0:50 Uber blocked from picking up customers in Sea Pines

1:10 A symphony orchestra chairman speaks on the need for a new arts venue

1:41 Solicitor Stone on the mistrial in the Manigault murder case

1:05 Zion Williamson leads Spartanburg Day to state championship appearance

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift