Letter: Gas tax hike is not the solution

“Raise the gas tax to fix our roads.”
As often as you have heard this, and how and why it is the only way to solve our decrepit road problems, South Carolinians are only getting a small portion of the truth. Prior to contacting your House or Senate member, please understand the following:
As long at the Department of Transportation and the State Infrastructure Bank continue to determine where and how the money is spent, nothing will change. The politically well-connected counties will continue to get the lion’s share of the money.
As one senator said, “Try to find a pothole in Charleston County.” (Or Richland or Greenville, for that matter.) Nothing will change until the Infrastructure Bank is eliminated and the DOT is fully under the leadership of the governor, who will have the right and obligation to appoint and fire the DOT commission. And, who will also be held personally responsible for the outcomes.
Whatever you may have read about the changes made last year, they are nothing more than “rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.”
The General Assembly is still in charge as it has always been. So long as the General Assembly is in control of the other two branches, we will continue to be a badly governed state.
Tom Hatfield
Hilton Head Island
