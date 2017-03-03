Letter: Sheriff should stay out of deportation business

The recent move by Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner to seek federal permission to use five members of his force as de facto immigration agents is a cruel and unnecessary turnaround that is detrimental to our Lowcountry community.
For years, the sheriff has preached that he and his officers are only looking to enforce the local laws against criminals, gang members, and those who are an immediate threat to our community. And if recent reports are indicative of a burgeoning criminal element, much work needs to be done.
Now, with the recent actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to expand its activities, the sheriff wants to deputize some of his officers to assist in these efforts, which returns us to a dark and shameful past. Such an action simply supports the racial profiling of Hispanic members of our community.
Recent apprehension of wanted criminals or felons is clearly understandable, but those who happen to be in the environs are also often targeted without due process. This is not a public safety issue. It perpetuates the idea that all immigrants are criminals when the majority have no criminal record, are here in our area to work, feed their families, and hope to achieve the American dream.
ICE doesn’t need this “help.” It tears the community apart and further undermines the community’s confidence in law enforcement. The sheriff needs to rethink this proposal and stay out of the deportation business.
George Kanuck
Bluffton
Comments